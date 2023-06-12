Councilmember Mackenzie Kelly raises concerns about overcrowding at Austin Animal Center

Kelly said that some dogs are currently housed in temporary crates at the truck port behind the center.

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin City Councilmember Mackenzie Kelly (District 6) is concerned about the number of dogs at the Austin Animal Center.

In a memo to her fellow council members on Monday, Kelly said that during a recent visit to the center, she discovered "a distressing situation" concerning an overflow of dogs. Kelly said some dogs were housed in temporary crates at the truck port behind the center, and she is especially concerned about their well-being given the triple-digit heat forecast for the Austin area this week.

"Oh, my stomach hurt big time. I wouldn't want my worst enemy to be treated in that condition," Kelly told KVUE.

Seeing that the truck port area was too warm with the rising temperatures, the shelter moved the pets to a storage room. Austin Animal Center's Stephanie McCutcheon said the blistering heat, combined with the cramped conditions, provides its own challenges since the dogs are stuck in crates for more than 23 hours a day.

"They just don't get to get out as long for their walks [with it] being so hot," McCutcheon said. "They get very stressed out. You know, more barking, jumping. You know, nippy mouthy behaviors can start to form just because of boredom."

The situation inspired Kelly to draft the memo to her fellow council members to raise awareness about the overflow.

"It's very distressing to me as a city council member to know that our Animal Center is in that type of condition and I don't want us to continue down that pathway," Kelly said.

She said she has several questions about the center's operations that she believes warrant further investigation by Interim City Manager Jesús Garza. In a memo sent to Garza on Tuesday, Kelly asked the following questions:

How many large dogs are placed in foster care each month?

How many large adult dogs are adopted every month?

How many large adult dogs come in every month as owner surrenders or as lost?

Kelly said that understanding the number of dogs successfully placed into foster care will provide insight into the efforts being made to alleviate overcrowding; understanding the adoption rate can help gauge the effectiveness of adoption programs and assess the potential impact on the center's capacity; and knowing how many dogs come in can help identify any trends or underlying issues contributing to the influx of dogs.

Kelly told Garza she would also like to know the status of the "space recommendations" provided to the Austin Animal Center by the City's animal commission in 2021, and she is also interested in learning about the frequency of walks the dogs in the center's 600 Wing take.

"While I understand that an ongoing audit of the Austin Animal Center is underway, it is imperative that we actively seek immediate actions," Kelly wrote to Garza. "The community at large is deeply concerned about the welfare of the animals under the center's care, and we owe it to them to address these pressing issues promptly."

Kelly expects the results to come back in September. Then they will have recommendations on how to better manage the animal center.

Kelly said she believes that Austin should strive to be a no-kill city, and she would like to see the City create a comprehensive business plan that ensures the long-term viability of the Austin Animal Center.

"This plan should include strategies to address capacity challenges, improve adoption rates, enhance foster care programs and promote responsible pet ownership in our community," Kelly said.

According to a recent report from KUT, the Austin Animal Center opened in 2011 to accommodate 309 dogs and 165 cats. But as of last week, it had 562 dogs and 669 cats.

KUT reports that both animal advocacy groups and the center itself attribute the overcrowding to a few factors, including the COVID-19 pandemic, a lack of resources and Austin's no-kill policy. People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) has even said that the most effective way to reduce overcrowding is to eliminate the no-kill policy.

If you want to adopt a pet, the Austin Animal Center is open daily. Walk-ins are allowed or you can schedule an appointment on Wednesdays or Thursdays. Adoption fees are waived for dogs currently being kept in crates.