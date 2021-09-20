Justin Theroux is supporting Austin Pets Alive! using a new Instagram account

Jennifer Aniston, his ex-wife, took to Instagram to shoutout APA! as well.

AUSTIN, Texas — Actress Jennifer Aniston gave a shoutout to not only her ex-husband Justin Theroux, but Austin Pets Alive! Sunday night on her Instagram story.

“Love what these two are doing to help people who help pups who help people,” Aniston wrote. “They helped save 60 dogs @austinpetsalive yesterday.”

Theroux, who started an Instagram account for his dog Kuma last weekend, is supporting APA! via the account. Kuma’s Instagram bio says “Helping people help animals who help people: www.austinpetsalive.org.”

Theroux did not adopt Kuma from APA!, but he did find out about a rescue group based in Conroe, Texas while visiting in Austin. Since then, he’s continued to be a supporter.

According to a press release from APA!, Theroux’s continued support is “because the larger mission is eliminating the killing of pets in all shelters through helping people help pets.”

“Justin Theroux started volunteering at Austin Pets Alive! while filming ‘The Leftovers’ in Austin when he fell in love with our pitties,” President and CEO of APA! Dr. Ellen Jefferson said in the press release. “He came in completely incognito. We are thrilled that he and Kuma are spreading the word about the work APA! is doing and the need to Keep Austin No-Kill.”

APA! is celebrating the 10-year anniversary of Austin becoming the largest No Kill city in the United States. In a press release, it said nearly 100,000 animals have been saved because of the movement.

The press release said APA! programs are being “successfully replicated” in other shelters across the U.S. APA! also said its efforts to care for pets involved in natural disasters like Winter Storm Uri and Hurricane Harvey have helped save lives.

Theroux adopted Kuma, his dog, after Hurricane Harvey.

For the anniversary, APA! is asking for donations to help keep their programs running and “ensure Austin stays No Kill for the next ten years.” A member of its Board of Directors is matching all donations up to $10,000 until Sept. 30.