Austin Pets Alive! shares tips for keeping pets calm and safe during Fourth of July fireworks

APA! said it's important to keep all pets inside and make sure their collars have updated ID tags.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin Pets Alive! (APA!) is sharing some tips for how to keep your pets calm and safe during Fourth of July celebrations.

APA! said in the U.S., Fourth of July has the highest number of reported lost pets. That's why the shelter recommends keeping all pets inside, reducing their stress by playing music or white noise, keeping their collars on with updated ID tags and updating their microchip info at My24Pet.com.

APA! said if you come across a lost pet, there are some steps you should take before you go to a shelter. Taking these steps will help prevent further overcrowding in our area's already full shelters.

First, take a photo of the pet and post it online, including on the Austin Lost and Found Pets Facebook group and Nextdoor. You can also walk the pet around the area where you found them to see if you run into their owner.

You can also take the pet to a veterinarian's office or pet supply store to see if they can check their microchip. And finally, you can report the pet missing on the Austin 311 app.

APA! said most lost pets are found close to their homes.