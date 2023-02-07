CapMetro offering free rides on Fourth of July

The free rides will begin after 5 p.m.

AUSTIN, Texas — CapMetro will offer free rides after 5 p.m. on the Fourth of July, giving riders the chance to see firework displays during the holiday.

CapMetro is also running a special service on Tuesday from Leander Station to Downtown Station from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., in an effort to mitigate travel.

CapMetro will provide a Sunday-level bus service on the holiday. There will be detours in Downtown Austin and around Lady Bird Lake, and CapMetro has several bus routes that will take customers to Auditorium Shores for the fireworks.

After the show, customers will need to walk to Lavaca and Fourth streets to catch a bus to head north of the river. For customers heading south, there are multiple stops that can get them to their destination. The CapMetro website lists the direct routes.

For Central Texans going to Willie Nelson’s Concert at Q2 Stadium, CapMetro Rail is operating a special service to take customers to and from the stadium.

CapMetro will also increase certain bus service for routes near Q2 Stadium on the holiday.

In addition, the agency will provide transportation options to fireworks in Lago Vista and Leander. To view the full list of service options for July Fourth, visit the agency's website.

The Fourth of July will be the last day CapMetro will run rail service until July 14, as it will be suspended while improvements are being made to the Red Line Route.