Where to celebrate Fourth of July around Austin

Here is a list of activities available around the Austin area to celebrate Independence Day.

AUSTIN, Texas — Independence Day is right around the corner, and people across Central Texas will be celebrating with a bang.

There are fun activities happening around the Austin area for kids of all ages.

Tickets are still available for those wanting to attend Willie Nelson's Fourth of July Picnic. It will feature Willie Nelson and Family, Tyler Childers, Dwight Yoakam, Shakey Graves, Shane Smith and the Saints, Sierra Ferrell, Asleep at the Wheel and Practice Kid.

The event takes place on Tuesday, July 4, at Q2 stadium. Tickets for the event are on sale here.

The City of Austin will hold the H-E-B Austin Symphony July Fourth Concert and Fireworks on Tuesday, July 4, at Auditorium Shores at the Long Center. This free event is planned, produced and performed entirely by the Austin Symphony. It will include a fireworks display over the city skyline.

The event starts at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, July 4. VIP events begin at 5 p.m.

Enjoy live music, fair rides, water games, face painting and a fireworks show at Hill Country Galleria Independence Day Celebration. Admission and parking is free to the event. Below is the event schedule for Tuesday, July 4.

4 p.m.: Festival Begins

4 p.m. - 4:45 p.m.: School of Rock

5 p.m. - 5:45 p.m.: Rock Bottom String Band

6 p.m. - 6:45 p.m.: The Selfless Lovers

7 p.m. - 8 p.m.: Teh Tiarras

8 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.: Vallejo

9:35 p.m. - 9:40 p.m.: Mayor Kara King speaks

9:40 p.m. - 10 p.m.: Fireworks

Here are other Independence Day events: