Clear the Shelters: Pet adoption events across Central Texas Saturday

The PAWS Shelter in Kyle will reopen with an event on Saturday, while other animal shelters participate in the Clear the Shelters initiative.

KYLE, Texas — Several pet adoption events will take place in the Austin area this weekend.

In Hays County, the PAWS Shelter of Central Texas will be back open on Saturday.

The facility in Kyle was first created back in 1986 but had to close its doors a couple of months ago to do some remodeling.

On Saturday at noon, it’s reopening with a celebration! The event will have food, vendors and pets up for adoption until 4 p.m.

Meanwhile, animal shelters across Central Texas are trying to "Clear the Shelters."

The initiative aims to get thousands of pets out of shelters and into homes.