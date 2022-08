The incident happened at 2100 N. I-35 upper deck southbound around 1 a.m.

AUSTIN, Texas — One person is dead and two others are injured after a crash involving a pedestrian on Interstate 35 early Saturday morning.

According to Austin-Travis County EMS, the incident happened at 2100 N. I-35 upper deck southbound around 1 a.m.

An adult was pronounced dead on the scene. Two other adults were taken to Dell Seton Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

No other information is available at this time.