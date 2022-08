The first was a two-alarm structure fire around midnight at the 2000 block of W. Anderson Lane in North Austin.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Fire Department responded to two fires on Saturday morning.

The first was a two-alarm structure fire around midnight at the 2000 block of W. Anderson Lane in North Austin. Two adjacent single-story commercial buildings were involved.

The second was an apartment fire on Douglas Street in southeast Austin.

That fire started in a water heater vent and was mostly limited to the outside of the building. No injuries were reported.

Structure Fire 2347 Douglas St. The fire originated in a water heater vent was mostly limited to exterior of the building. No injuries. pic.twitter.com/ShzhKuJF7n — Austin Fire Info (@AustinFireInfo) August 27, 2022