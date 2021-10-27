Austin resident creates original Halloween 'Haunted Trail' in backyard

Steve Miller started the Haunted Trail 10 years ago.

AUSTIN, Texas — From carved pumpkins to ghosts hanging from trees, Halloween decorations can be a simple undertaking. But, one Austin resident takes spooky season to a whole other level, all in his very own backyard.

Steve Miller lives in southwest Austin near the Circle C neighborhood. He created his “Haunted Trail” himself.

Miller said he started the trail 10 years ago when he moved to his current home because it had a large backyard. He said seeing people react to his creation is what inspires him to set it back up every year.

It takes about two months to set up the path. Miller said he works on the decorations over the weekends starting in September.

When he was little, he used to turn his garage into a haunted garage. The Haunted Trail was, at first, only a “prop” and fog machine.

Now, Miller tries to add a new element to his trail every year. He said he creates props by breathing “new life” into old ones while combining them with lighting and sound effects.

"I love the creative aspect of making the trail and, of course, seeing people smile, laugh and react to the environment," Miller said in an email to KVUE. "It’s what keeps me doing this each year!"

The trail itself only takes a few minutes to walk. You can find out more information online.