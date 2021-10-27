SWAT team responding to barricaded person in southwest Austin

APD is asking residents to avoid the "immediate area" near the 10600 block of Pinkney Lane.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is responding to SWAT situation in southwest Austin.

Wednesday morning, police responded to a report of a barricaded person near the 10600 block of Pinkney Lane and activated a SWAT team, according to a post from APD on Twitter. The residence is near the Circle C Ranch neighborhood off of Escarpment Boulevard.

APD is asking residents to avoid the "immediate area."

