Crime

SWAT team responding to barricaded person in southwest Austin

APD is asking residents to avoid the "immediate area" near the 10600 block of Pinkney Lane.
Credit: JUN2 / Thinkstock

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is responding to SWAT situation in southwest Austin.

Wednesday morning, police responded to a report of a barricaded person near the 10600 block of Pinkney Lane and activated a SWAT team, according to a post from APD on Twitter. The residence is near the Circle C Ranch neighborhood off of Escarpment Boulevard.

APD is asking residents to avoid the "immediate area."

KVUE is sending a crew to the scene and will continue to update this story as more information becomes available. 

