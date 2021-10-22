Spanx founder celebrates sale by giving employees 'first class plane tickets to anywhere' and $10,000 to spend

Sara Blakely, who started Spanx 21 years ago, announced recently that an investment firm had taken a majority stake in the company.

ATLANTA — Employees of Atlanta-based Spanx got good news from the company's founder after a billion-dollar sale.

Sara Blakely recently announced that a global investment firm was taking a majority stake in the company, valuating the investment at $1.2 billion. In an Instagram post, Blakely shared the moment she told an gathering of her employees that she was celebrating the transaction by giving them a big gift.

"And then the tears really started to flow when I surprised everybody with 2 first class @delta plane tickets to anywhere in the world and $10,000 cash to spend on the trip. I really want every employee to celebrate this moment in their own way and create a memory that will last them a lifetime! Cheers to 21 years of magic and many more to come," the social media post read.

Blakely will maintain "a significant stake" in the company and continue to oversee operations as executive chairwoman.

Known for its form-fitting shapewear, Spanx is making a move to include more types of comfortable clothing. The plan also includes expanding its direct-to-consumer arm, lessening its reliance on discount retailers and other wholesale partners, such as department stores, according to CNBC.