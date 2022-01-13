Austin 8-year-old creates his own 'newspaper' to deliver in his neighborhood

Milo Poteracki created a paper of his own for his street.

AUSTIN, Texas — On a Saturday morning, most 8-year-olds would rather be watching cartoons. But instead, Milo Poteracki spends his weekends working on a special project.

"Sometimes Milo and I will brainstorm," said Nick Poteracki, Milo's dad.

But why would they be working on a piece of paper at the kitchen table?

"For like a few weeks at the deli, I was picking up newspapers and then I asked my dad, 'How do I get in the newspapers,' and he said, 'Do something bad or good,' and I was like, 'Whatever,'" said Milo Poteracki. "I just wanted to make my own newsletter."

Making it himself, it is Milo Poteracki's way to share some of his thoughts while being in a paper.

"I have a cover that's 2022 'Spider-Man: No Way Home,'" explained Milo Poteracki. "I saw it and it was really good. I liked it because it has a lot of action."

What better way to reach a news audience than with door-to-door deliveries to everyone on his street, rain or shine? What started as a bit of a joke has become a tradition.

"I thought it would be good because our teacher had asked us to get him to do a bit more handwriting," said Nick Poteracki. "He's definitely more extroverted than my wife and I."

"That's why I'm Milo's mom," said Chelsie Poteracki. "It's been really great and see him come out of his shell even more."

A kid who just wanted to be in the newspaper.

"So I thought I was going to be in the newspaper, but I'm going to be on the video news, I never thought that," Milo Poteracki said.

Well... the TV news – making headlines his own way.

"He knows that we're proud of him for it," said Nick Poteracki. "He's just an 'out-there' kind of person."