After 14 years, one volunteer for Drive a Senior ATX is hanging up the keys

For 14 years, Bill Miller has driven seniors to their destinations 2,470 times. But now he's retiring from the organization.

AUSTIN, Texas — To say that Bill Miller loves to spend time in his car is an understatement. Multiple times a week for years he's made this walk from his front door to his car door, to help people with Drive a Senior ATX.

"They basically help people that don't drive," explained Bill.

Getting those people wherever they need to go takes volunteers like Bill.

The Air Force veteran and former Internal Revenue Service (IRS) employee spent 42 years serving people. Spending 20 years in the Air Force and then working 22 at the IRS he retired from both. Now after 14 years, he's retiring one more time.

"In the 14 years I've had 2,470 drives," he said. "Just that many years, and of course, my age and traffic kind of all play together I think. "

At 82, he's sometimes the oldest in the car while driving others to doctor's appointments, miles at a time.

"Would you believe 55,400? That's two times around the Earth plus 5,000," he said in the car.

While he won't miss the growing Austin traffic or the hours spent away from his wife, he will miss the people he picks up.

"Hello!" he said at the door.

"Hello Bill, how are you?" replied Trish Townsend. one of his regular pick-ups.

"He's an angel," she said. "He's helped me with everything."

Because it might not have been the time in his car that he loved at all.

"Fortunately the health has been good so I've been able to do things," he said.

If you would like to get involved with Drive a Senior ATX and maybe become their next 14-year volunteer, click here.