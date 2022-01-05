Taquero Mucho opening new location near The Domain

Gabriela's Group announced the restaurant will be soft-opening for dine-in service starting Friday.

AUSTIN, Texas — Taquero Mucho fans are in luck: Gabriela's Group announced a new location of the popular restaurant will open near the Domain this weekend.

Beginning on Friday, Jan. 7, the new restaurant – located at 11101 Burnet Road – will be soft-opening for dine-in service. The restaurant will be open Mondays through Sundays from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., though customers should monitor Taquero Mucho's social media accounts for updates to hours.

Details regarding an official grand opening celebration this coming spring will be announced in the coming weeks.

The original Taquero Mucho location opened on West Sixth Street in February 2020 and has since become known for its pink design and menu inspired by Michoacán family recipes that co-owner and creative director Gabriela Bucio ate while growing up in Mexico.

The North Austin location will feature a similar menu, including Taquero Mucho's popular weekend brunch menu, which is available exclusively on Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The restaurant will also feature craft cocktails, margaritas and micheladas made with fresh-squeezed juice and a number of creative drinks, including several CBD-inspired cocktails.

The new location features a more than 3,800-square-foot dining area that includes a full-service dining room and a full-service countertop bar.

"The fact that we are able to expand Taquero Mucho to a second location in less than two years is a true testament to the hard work of my amazing team. Without them, none of this would be possible and I’m so grateful to be surrounded by so many talented people," Gabriela Bucio said. "I also really hope that this news provides another example to young Latinas and Latinos everywhere that dreams can come true."