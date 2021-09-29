KVUE Profiles: Gabriela's Austin

Buen provecho! She took a bite of the restaurant industry and devoured it.

AUSTIN, Texas — As KVUE celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month, we sat down with Gabriela Bucio at the restaurant she put everything on the line for – Gabriela's Austin.

Growing up in Mexico, Gabriela experienced some of the most delicious Mexican dishes. She wanted to bring those flavors with her when she moved to Austin.

“We wanted a venue where Mexicans, young Latinos, could go eat authentic food,” said Bucio, owner and creative director.

She was determined to make her mark and build a restaurant in the heart of Austin.

“Being a Latina, we’re being pushed to the outskirts of the city. Fighting that and coming closer and closer to downtown is what I’m most proud of,” said Bucio.

She started with nothing. A lot of the restaurant's furniture was donated to her by friends and family, but that didn’t stop her from pushing forward.

“As a Latina, it was important for us to keep pushing because we didn’t have any other option,” said Bucio.

Gabriela is now one of the most successful Latina businesswomen in the city and has multiple restaurants all over Austin.

“The thing that I’m most proud of is being able to bring my culture closer to downtown,” said Bucio.

You can plan your visit to Gabriela's and learn more about her story by following the restaurant on Instagram.