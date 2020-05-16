x
food

Gameday Grilling: Smoked chicken wings

These wings will steal the show at your next game day watch party.

AUSTIN, Texas — Looking to spice up game day watch parties once sports return? KVUE's got you covered. Here's how to make some killer wings that will impress all your friends.

Ingredients:

  • 4 pounds chicken wings
  • 4 tablespoons olive oil
  • Favorite wing rub
  • Favorite wing sauce

Instructions:

  1. Cover wings in a liberal amount of your favorite wing rub (my favorite is called "Hot Chicks Wing Rub" and is made by Phil's Gourmet Sauces and Rubs)
  2. Mix the wings and olive oil in a storage bag or bowl and refrigerate overnight
  3. Remove the wings from the refrigerator and grill/smoke them at 225 F until they reach an internal temperature between 165 and 175 F (approximately 40 minutes to an hour and a half).

    GAMEDAY GRILLING TIP: For this recipe, it is OK to place the wings on a grill/smoker that is not preheated - this gives the meat added time around the smoke while your grill/smoker heats up to the desired temperature.

  4. Remove the wings from the grill/smoker and place them in an air fryer for 3 to 5 minutes at 375 F.
  5. Remove the wings from the air fryer and allow them to rest for five minutes. 
  6. Toss in your favorite wing sauce, mine is a mix of 3/4 cup buffalo sauce and three teaspoons lemon pepper seasoning, or enjoy plain!

Share your results:

