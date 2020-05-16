Gameday Grilling: Smoked chicken wings

AUSTIN, Texas — Looking to spice up game day watch parties once sports return? KVUE's got you covered. Here's how to make some killer wings that will impress all your friends.
Ingredients:
- 4 pounds chicken wings
- 4 tablespoons olive oil
- Favorite wing rub
- Favorite wing sauce
Instructions:
- Cover wings in a liberal amount of your favorite wing rub (my favorite is called "Hot Chicks Wing Rub" and is made by Phil's Gourmet Sauces and Rubs)
- Mix the wings and olive oil in a storage bag or bowl and refrigerate overnight
- Remove the wings from the refrigerator and grill/smoke them at 225 F until they reach an internal temperature between 165 and 175 F (approximately 40 minutes to an hour and a half).
GAMEDAY GRILLING TIP: For this recipe, it is OK to place the wings on a grill/smoker that is not preheated - this gives the meat added time around the smoke while your grill/smoker heats up to the desired temperature.
- Remove the wings from the grill/smoker and place them in an air fryer for 3 to 5 minutes at 375 F.
- Remove the wings from the air fryer and allow them to rest for five minutes.
- Toss in your favorite wing sauce, mine is a mix of 3/4 cup buffalo sauce and three teaspoons lemon pepper seasoning, or enjoy plain!
Share your results:
Take a picture or video of your wings, and send them my way on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram (@JeffJonesSports).
