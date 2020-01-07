How to make Fourth of July slime

Follow these easy steps to keep your kids entertained for hours.

AUSTIN, Texas — Being a parent is always tough, but right now it seems even more difficult. It can be especially hard to keep your kids entertained, but we are here to help!

This year, Fourth of July looks a little bit different. No big events will be happening, but you can still celebrate by making Fourth of July crafts!

Follow these simple steps to make Fourth of July slime. This is a craft that keeps your kids busy when they make it, and after it's made, it will keep them busy for hours!

This craft did turn our kid's hands blue, but they were easily washed off with soap and water.

What you need:

White school glue

Liquid starch

Food coloring

Water

Solo cups

Craft sticks

Tablecloth (optional)

Glitter (optional)

Step one:

Pour five ounces of glue into your cup.

Step two:

Add a tablespoon of water and drops of red food coloring and glitter. Mix.

Step three:

Add 1/4 cup of liquid starch.

Step four:

Mix and then take it out of the cup and knead.

Step five:

If it is too sticky, add a teaspoon of starch.

Step six:

Repeat with blue food coloring.

Step seven:

Repeat with no food coloring to create white.

Step eight:

Now you have red, white and blue slime!