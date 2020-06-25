How to make your own puffy paint

Follow these steps to keep your kids busy. Warning: It's a little bit messy.

AUSTIN, Texas — Being a parent is always tough, but it seems even more difficult right now with the kids at home. It can be hard to find ways to keep them entertained, but we are here to help!

Making this puffy paint will keep the kids busy for a while. It takes time to make the paint, and then it will keep them busy as they draw with it!

Older kids can do this one on their own. Younger kids might need a little help, but not too much. It is a messy craft, so get a tablecloth if you're trying to keep your table clean.

What you need:

3/4 cup shaving cream

1/4 cup glue

1/4 cup flour

Food coloring

Squeeze bottles

Bowls and spoons

Sandwich bags

Scissors

Note: you'll want to use thicker paper to paint on. Posterboard or a foam-core board worked for us!

Step one:

Add your shaving cream to the bowl, and mix in your glue. Add your flour a little at a time, until you have your desired consistency. We added the entire 1/4 cup.

Step two:

Mix in your food coloring. You could also keep your puffy paint white, and not add any food coloring.

Step three:

Put your sandwich bag into the cup (similar to how you would put a trash bag in a trash can). Put your colored paint into the bag. Close your bag.

Step four:

Cut a corner of the bag off, and squeeze the paint into the bottles.

Step five:

Repeat those steps for all your colors, and get painting!