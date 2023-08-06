Local businesses needed for mentoring program that helps children in foster care

The nonprofit Partnerships for Children is looking to partner with more Central Texas businesses for its YES Mentoring program.

AUSTIN, Texas — Every week on KVUE Daybreak, we feature a child in the Texas foster care system who is in need of a forever family to adopt them.

The local nonprofit Partnerships for Children has several programs that help provide support and crucial resources to these children.

One program the organization is always looking to expand is YES Mentoring. "YES" stands for "Youth Empowerment and Success," and it is a community mentoring program that allows children to have some time connecting with their own personal mentor.

The program works to provide the children a sense of normalcy during what can be a stressful and confusing time by taking them individually and in groups to do different activities in the community – whether it's seeing a movie, grabbing a bite to eat or doing some kind of physical activity.

Erin Argue with Partnerships for Children said community engagement with local businesses is nice when looking for future activities to provide for the kids.

“We need help with people providing us with spaces to host events for kids. This weekend, we have a trapeze class – an organization reached out to us for about 10 to 15 kids. We need experiences like that," Argue said.

If you would like to get your business involved or you would like to serve as a mentor, visit the YES Mentoring page or email erin@partnershipsforchildren.org.

KVUE launched the Forever Families segment with Partnerships for Children (PFC) in June 2020 to highlight children in the Heart Gallery of Central Texas who need secure and permanent families. Every day, there are nearly 1,000 children waiting to get adopted in Central Texas, according to PFC.

