Forever Families: Pair of best friends hoping to be adopted together

Dylon and DeAnthony were removed from the same home and have grown up together in the foster care system.

AUSTIN, Texas — Everyone in life needs someone by their side so that when storms come, it's a little bit easier to weather them.

DeAnthony, 15, and Dylon, 16, rely on each other. Both have special needs: Dylon is nonverbal, while DeAnthony only speaks a little bit.

Although they are not biological brothers, the boys are best friends who were removed from the same home when they were children. They have grown up together in the foster care system.

KVUE's Hannah Rucker was able to meet up with Dylon and DeAnthony – along with two gorgeous alpacas named Pancho and Lefty, who were brought by Texas Party Animals.

The boys' full-time caretaker, Tuesday Benevidez, said the two are inseparable.

"I've been with these gentlemen for, I want to say, six, seven years. I've been with them since they were eight years old," Benevidez said. "I believe they need each other because they know each other very well, and they just really love each other.

Benevidez said Dylon loves gadgets, puzzles and games, while DeAnthony loves any kind of sports.

The boys are about to age out of the foster care system and they would love to be adopted together.

"At the end of the day, we all need family. And we all need somebody to love us, and they definitely deserve that," Benevidez said.

Before Rucker wrapped up the interview, Benevidez had to take a moment as tears streamed down her face.

"I adore them," she said.

If you'd like to learn more about Dylon and DeAnthony, you can visit their pages on the Heart Gallery of Central Texas. You can find Dylon's page here and DeAnthony's page here.

KVUE launched the Forever Families segment with Partnerships for Children (PFC) in June 2020 to highlight children in the Heart Gallery of Central Texas who need secure and permanent families. Every day, there are nearly 1,000 children waiting to get adopted in Central Texas, according to PFC.

Editor's note: The children who are in the Heart Gallery program and featured in KVUE's Forever Families segments are children who have had every effort made on their behalf to connect them with family or others in their community to provide options for permanent, adoptive homes. Through no fault of their own, that hasn’t happened yet, and so in partnership with the Department of Family and Protective Services, we collaborate to bring awareness to KVUE viewers about these children in the hopes of finding them permanency before they age out.