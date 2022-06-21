Travelers flying through the Austin airport can now learn about local kids in foster care

The airport now has a Partnerships for Children "Heart Gallery." KVUE works with the organization each week to produce our Forever Families series.

AUSTIN, Texas — People flying through the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS) can now easily learn about local children in the Texas foster care system while they wait for their planes to depart.

On Tuesday, AUS unveiled its "Heart Gallery," which serves to bring awareness to children in foster care. The exhibit is part of the Heart Gallery of Central Texas, a program from Partnerships for Children.

Travelers can stop by the gallery and scan the correlating QR code to learn more about the children featured in the exhibit.

Today we unveiled one of our most precious galleries,”Heart Gallery”, which brings awareness to the children & youth in foster care.💗Stop by & scan the correlating QR code for the children ft in the exhibit to learn more about who they are. Learn more 👉 https://t.co/1Ao0hSZGT9 pic.twitter.com/NkTyTuuFtk — Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS) (@AUStinAirport) June 21, 2022

KVUE works with Partnerships for Children every week to produce our Forever Families series. The segment launched in June 2020 to highlight children in the Heart Gallery of Central Texas who need secure and permanent families.

Every day, there are nearly 1,000 children waiting to get adopted in Central Texas, according to Partnerships for Children.

To see recent profiles of local children in foster care, visit KVUE.com/ForeverFamilies.

Editor's note: The children who are in the Heart Gallery program and featured in KVUE's Forever Families segments are children who have had every effort made on their behalf to connect them with family or others in their community to provide options for permanent, adoptive homes. Through no fault of their own, that hasn’t happened yet, and so in partnership with the Department of Family and Protective Services, we collaborate to bring awareness to KVUE viewers about these children in the hopes of finding them permanency before they age out.