Meet King, Royalti and Prince, three siblings hoping to be adopted together

AUSTIN, Texas — Sometimes, when a child is separated from their home and enters the Texas foster care system, they can be separated from their siblings. It can be tough and even traumatizing, so the goal is always to try to make sure siblings get adopted together.

King, Royalti and Prince are a sibling trio looking to find one loving adoptive family so they can grow up together.

These three love art, hugging and exploring new things, so KVUE'S Hannah Rucker met up with them at the Thinkery in Mueller.

King, the oldest, is seven and he loves Baby Yoda. He said they want to find a family so they can feel safe.

Royalti is six. She's very brave, always leading the group and diving in first. She said she likes her curly hair and her brothers. And she has a specific post-adoption goal.

"I want to make cupcakes to our parents," Royalti said.

The youngest of the three siblings is Prince, who is five. He loves to count and draw and said he wants a family so he doesn't feel like he's in trouble.

The trio hopes to find a family that can adopt them as a group so they will never be separated.

To learn more about King, Royalti and Prince or to put in an inquiry to adopt them, visit their page on the Heart Gallery of Central Texas.

KVUE launched the Forever Families segment with Partnerships for Children (PFC) in June 2020 to highlight children in the Heart Gallery of Central Texas who need secure and permanent families. Every day, there are nearly 1,000 children waiting to get adopted in Central Texas, according to PFC.

Editor's note: The children who are in the Heart Gallery program and featured in KVUE's Forever Families segments are children who have had every effort made on their behalf to connect them with family or others in their community to provide options for permanent, adoptive homes. Through no fault of their own, that hasn’t happened yet, and so in partnership with the Department of Family and Protective Services, we collaborate to bring awareness to KVUE viewers about these children in the hopes of finding them permanency before they age out.