Austin Humane Society to hold drive-thru pet pantry for struggling pet parents

Pet food will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis and volunteers will give food for as long as supplies last.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: the video attached was the Austin Humane Society's Pet Food Pantry event in 2022.

The Austin Humane Society (AHS) will be hosting a drive-thru pet food pantry event to help those struggling to buy pet food.

The AHS will hold a two-hour Pet Food Pantry event from 9-11 a.m. on March 4, to help struggling pet parents have food for their beloved fur babies. The event will be at the shelter's soon-to-be home located at 7625 N Interstate Highway 35.

Pet food will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis and volunteers will give food for as long as supplies last.

Pet parents are asked to enter the parking lot from East Anderson Lane. Signs will be posted around the parking lot to help guide drivers through the entire process.

Drivers should not leave their vehicles instead, AHS staff members and volunteers will provide "contactless delivery" of the pet food requested.

The Pet Food Pantry was launched in May 2020 and has given more than 170,000 pounds of pet food to pets and pet parents in need. AHS has been able to provide food through the assistance of H-E-B and Pet Supplies Plus over the years.

For further information regarding the event on Saturday, pet parents are encouraged to email AHS.