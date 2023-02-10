Austin Humane Society hosts 16th annual Puppy Bowl

The puppy focused event will have puppy races, Super Bowl predictions, a variety of vendors, a spot for kids to hang out and a check presentation from H-E-B.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: the video attached was from the Austin Humane Society's Puppy Bowl in 2022.

The Austin Human Society (AHS) is hosting the beloved Puppy Bowl on Saturday for a barkingly good time!

The 16th annual Puppy Bowl, presented by the Heritage Ranch by H-E-B, will take place at the AHS shelter, located at 124 West Anderson Lane, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Feb. 11.

The puppy focused event will have puppy races, Super Bowl predictions, a variety of vendors, a spot for kids to hang out and a check presentation from H-E-B. In addition to the puppy races, the 5th annual Tailgate Food Competition will feature five businesses that attendees can taste and vote for the winner.

At the event, puppies will be available for adoption from the AHS shelters. The money earned from the event will go back to AHS to assist in care for animals the organization rescues this year. The event is free to attend, but attendees can upgrade their ticket on the AHS website.

After the initial Puppy Bowl finishes at 2 p.m., Puppy Bowl LIVE! will start at Yard Bar, located at 6700 Burnet Road. The second event is sponsored by Fat Tire and will continue the first Puppy Bowl from 2-5 p.m. Attendees are able to enter their puppy for "one quarter of puppy play on the big field," according to the release.

Any puppy entered into the Puppy Bowl LIVE! will allow their owners to receive a custom player card, a game bandana, all-day access to Yard Bar's dog park and the chance to win a a Yeti Hopper.

There are only a few slots left to enter your puppy into the hottest dog-focused game of the year! Tickets are based on the weight of your pup, so check the website to see if there's still space on the field for your four-legged best friend.