Simone Biles is coming to the Frank Erwin Center

Tickets go on sale for the Gold Over America Tour by Athleta on Friday, June 11.

AUSTIN, Texas — Mark your calendars, Simone Biles will be the headliner for the Athleta Presents Gold Over America Tour in Austin.

The event will take place at the Frank Erwin Center, on Sunday, Oct. 10. Tickets will be available to purchase starting on Friday, June 11.

According to Athleta, the tour is a high-energy, gymnastics-meets-pop-concert spectacular featuring several gymnasts performing segments from their most famous routines.

“I love the sport of gymnastics and want to help create a show that captures the pure joy of performing,” said Biles. “Athleta Presents Gold Over America Tour will match athleticism and entertainment, all while celebrating the gold inside each of us!”

Fan interactions, spoken word and a crew of gymnastic dancers under mesmerizing LED video screens and lights will also be a part of the show.

The 35-city tour kicks off in September and will make an appearance in both Austin and Houston. Biles will be joined on stage by award-winning gymnasts Laurie Hernandez, Katelyn Ohashi, Morgan Hurd, Peng-Peng Lee, Danusia Francis and Jordan Chiles.

Fans can sign up for presale tickets, VIP packages and a chance to participate in the show's finale on the Gold Over America Tour site.