Austin FC fans report issues buying single-game tickets

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin FC single-game tickets went on sale Thursday at 11 a.m. – with a presale special for Oak Collective members at 10 a.m. – and reports surfaced online of people having issues buying them minutes after they became available.
Austin FC posted the announcement of the sale opening on Twitter, and the message thread shows many ticket-buyers reporting error messages on the SeatGeek website when attempting to purchase tickets. Many users criticized the lack of availability for seats marked available on SeatGeek, Austin FC's official ticket sales platform.
One user said they were able to secure tickets using the SeatGeek app.
KVUE has reached out to both Austin FC and SeatGeek for comment regarding the issues customers were reporting online and has not yet heard back.
As of around 3 p.m., the issue seemed to have been resolved.
For the latest Austin FC news, visit kvue.com/austinfc. And to get the latest Austin FC news straight to your phone, text "SOCCER" to 512-459-9442.
PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING: