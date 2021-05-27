Austin FC fans report issues buying single-game tickets

Buyers online criticized SeatGeek for the issues getting tickets.

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin FC single-game tickets went on sale Thursday at 11 a.m. – with a presale special for Oak Collective members at 10 a.m. – and reports surfaced online of people having issues buying them minutes after they became available.

Austin FC posted the announcement of the sale opening on Twitter, and the message thread shows many ticket-buyers reporting error messages on the SeatGeek website when attempting to purchase tickets. Many users criticized the lack of availability for seats marked available on SeatGeek, Austin FC's official ticket sales platform.

Single Match Tickets for the following matches are now available for purchase! — Austin FC (@AustinFC) May 27, 2021

I’ve been in this screen for the past 30 minutes! pic.twitter.com/UzH6exDK3N — Ruben (@The_Rubo) May 27, 2021

@AustinFC refreshed, waited in line again, click on every single available seat, and it errored out every single time saying the ticket wasn't available. Very dissapointing. — Kathryn McElroy (@kemcelroy) May 27, 2021

I was able to get tickets via SeatGeek app just now. — Alyssa C (@nitemare_queen) May 27, 2021

One user said they were able to secure tickets using the SeatGeek app.

KVUE has reached out to both Austin FC and SeatGeek for comment regarding the issues customers were reporting online and has not yet heard back.

As of around 3 p.m., the issue seemed to have been resolved.

For the latest Austin FC news, visit kvue.com/austinfc.