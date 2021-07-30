'It’s like therapy in a way.' Local musician Christine Renner talks inspirations

Meet Christine Renner, an Austin singer/songwriter with big dreams.

AUSTIN, Texas — Christine Renner is a singer/songwriter in Austin. She’s been creating music for about 10 years and got into it through her father, who plays piano and guitar as well as writes songs.

Renner’s music is inspired by the expression of love and life through modern pop, but she also grew up on classic rock from the ’60s, ’70s and ’80s.

She said, for her, music comes before lyrics. She starts with her piano or guitar, builds a chord progression and starts mumbling things until something comes out.

“Half the time, I don’t even know what’s going on in my brain. I start singing things and I’m like, 'Oh, that’s how I feel.' It’s like therapy in a way,” said Renner.

Renner hopes to one day start world tours, saying, “The day that I headline Madison Square Garden in New York City will be the day that I’ve made it, in my mind.”

Her newest EP, "Heartbreaker," was written and finished before the pandemic. She decided to wait until she could have a party for the release.

Learn more about Christine Renner here.