Working for the Weekend: Outdoor concerts, baseball and Monster Jam

Here's a look at what's going on this weekend.

AUSTIN, Texas — The weekend is almost here, and if you are looking for something to do in Central Texas, KVUE has you covered.

Here's a list of what is going on:

Monster Jam returns to the Frank Erwin Center. Saturday and Sunday's events will feature a mix of high-flying stunts and four-wheel excitement for family fun. The 12,000-pound Monster Jam trucks will be battling for points in freestyle, skills challenges, and racing competitions. Saturday's event starts at 7 p.m. Sunday's is at 3 p.m. Tickets start at $22. The Frank Erwin Center COVID-19 safety guidelines can be found here.

Celebrate country music on Friday and Saturday at Brushy Creek Amphitheatre in Hutto. The lineup includes Clay Walker, Easton Corbin, Pat Green and many more. Single-day passes are still available, and two-day passes are almost gone. Tickets start at $50. For parking, there is premium, paved, on-site parking (while available) for $20 with proceeds benefiting the Central Texas Food Bank. There is free parking with continual shuttle service available at East Williamson County Higher Education Center, and at The CO-OP.

Zach Theatre continues their Songs Under the Stars event this weekend with an 80s Dance Party. It'll be a night of scrunchies, shoulder pads, and parachute pants with songs from the B-52's, Go Go's, Madonna and more. Tickets are advanced sales only.

Enjoy some baseball at Dell Diamond! The Round Rock Express take on Sugar Land Skeeters every day from Thursday, Aug. 5 through Tuesday, Aug. 10. On Friday, there will be post-game fireworks. Sunday is Kids Day. Monday is Princess Night. There are also deals on drinks and hot dogs on certain nights.

Other things going on:

"Get Out" at the Paramount

"A Quiet Place Part 2" at the Blue Starlite

"A League of Their Own" at Bryant Park

Hank Williams Jr. at Nutty Brown Amphitheatre

Bob Schneider at Gruene Hall

Texas Farmer's Market Watermelon Fest at Lakeline Mall

Austin's 182nd Birthday Celebration on Second Street

Heart to Hart at Fallout Theater