Museum of Ice Cream Austin giving away free tickets in ‘sweetest game of hide and seek’

The museum is hosting a scavenger hunt across Austin on Saturday, Aug. 7. Clues will be released on its Instagram stories.

AUSTIN, Texas — If you’re wanting to visit the Museum of Ice Cream (MOIC) when it opens at The Domain on Aug. 21, you might want to clear your schedule on Saturday. The museum is hosting a city-wide scavenger hunt, and the winners get free tickets.

Pink Museum of Ice Cream envelopes will be hidden at six “iconic outdoor locations” in Austin, and each contains two free tickets. Clues on where to find them will be posted on MOIC’s Instagram Story.

The museum is releasing the first clue at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 7.

MOIC announced the opening of its new Austin location last month. It’s the first new attraction from MOIC in nearly two years.

It will feature 12 never-before-seen installations including the Museum of Modern Ice Cream, where guests will be able to "revel in fun ice-creamified takes on classic works of art while creating their very own masterpieces."

If you don’t win, don’t sweat it. Tickets are selling fast but are still available in limited quantities through Sept. 30 on the Museum of Ice Cream’s website.

A daytime ticket is $39, and a nighttime ticket is $49.