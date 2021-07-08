Here's the scoop: Museum of Ice Cream is coming to the Domain

This will mark the first new attraction for Museum of Ice Cream in nearly two years.

AUSTIN, Texas — Good news for sweet-toothed Austinites and Instagram enthusiasts: You can be like a kid in an ice cream shop this August when Museum of Ice Cream (MOIC) opens its new location at the Domain.

MOIC established itself as a pop-up in New York City in 2016 before becoming something of a traveling roadshow, with sold-out stints in NYC, Los Angeles, San Francisco and Miami, as well as a location in Singapore. The Austin location, set to open on Saturday, Aug. 21, will be the first new attraction for MOIC in nearly two years.

"We started the journey of Museum of Ice Cream in Austin as an idea at SXSW in 2016. We knew then that the combination of Austin's love of amazing food, experiences, art and, most importantly, its inclusiveness and welcoming culture would make the city a wonderful home for MOIC," said Maryellis Bunn, MOIC co-founder and creative director. "We could not be more thrilled to continue our mission to spread joy and connection through the universal power of ice cream in Austin."

MOIC Austin will feature 12 reimagined and never-before-seen installations, including a Shirley Temple soft serve in the 1960s retro diner, rides on a life-size animal cookie in the Carnival Room and MOIC's famous Sprinkle Pool. Plus, for the first time, guests will be able to exclusively reserve one of the pool-side cabanas for private events.

MOIC is also launching the Museum of Modern Ice Cream (MOMI) installation, where guests will be able to "revel in fun ice-creamified takes on classic works of art while creating their very own masterpieces."

MOIC will be partnering with local nonprofits to provide opportunities to people in the community to "experience the magic of MOIC Austin."

The first wave of presale tickets is on sale now for reservations from Aug. 21 through Sept. 30. Reservations can be made at MOIC's website. There are two experiences to choose from:

The Day Experience, perfect for all ages, includes five treats. Admission is $39.

The Night at the Museum is recommended for people 16 and older and includes a spiked treat for those 21 and up. Admission is $49 admission.

MOIC encourages anyone interested to purchase tickets as soon as possible, as they will sell out quickly.