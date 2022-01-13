Working for the Weekend: PBR, Home and Garden Show and more

Here's a look at the weekend's events.

The event has been around since 1977, and now takes place at the Palmer Events Center. You can find items from many different small businesses and vintage shops including home decor, clothing, toys and more. The event is Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets are $8 for adults. You can also pay $12 for an early bird ticket, which gets you in on Saturday at 8:30 a.m.

The Professional Bull Riders Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour will be at the H-E-B Center in Cedar Park. The event is happening Friday and Saturday, where attendees can see some of the best bull riders in the world battle it out for this exciting man vs. beast sporting event. Tickets start at $21.

The Home and Garden show will be happening all weekend long at the Convention Center, welcoming homeowners and garden enthusiasts, allowing them to meet and learn from the top home and garden industry experts in Central Texas. It's a great opportunity to get ideas, inspiration and advice. Tickets are $10 for adults at the box office or $8 online. Friday is "Hero Day," where active military personnel, veterans, and first responders get in for free with a valid ID. Sunday is "Trade and Teacher Day," where all home-related tradespeople and teachers can get in for free with a valid ID.

Other things going on:

