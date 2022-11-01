x
LIST: Austin 2022 concerts, events canceled or rescheduled due to COVID-19

The ongoing surge of COVID-19 cases in Central Texas has caused many artists to cancel or postpone shows in the Austin area.

AUSTIN, Texas — The ongoing surge of COVID-19 cases in Central Texas driven by the highly infectious omicron variant has caused many artists and performers to cancel or postpone shows in the Austin area.

The following is a list of some events that have been affected.

  • 8-1/2 Souvenirs album release party at C-Boy’s, rescheduled from Jan. 11 to Feb. 15.
  • Alaska at 3Tenrescheduled from Feb. 19 to Nov. 26.
  • Best Coast at Mohawk, Feb. 6 date canceled.
  • Cat Power at Emo’s AustinJan. 29 date postponed to July 29.
  • Dream Theater at ACL Liverescheduled from Dec. 10 to March 21.
  • Erasure at ACL LiveFeb. 13 date postponed.
  • Hadestown at Bass Concert HallJan. 11-16 dates postponed to Sept. 20-25.
  • Hi How Are You Day at ACL Live, rescheduled from Jan. 22 to May 4.
  • Diana Krall at Bass Concert HallFeb. 8 date postponed.
  • Motion City Soundtrack at Emo’s Austin, Feb. 8 date postponed.
  • Buffalo Nichols at Stateside, rescheduled from Jan. 22 to March 30.
  • Nobelity Project Feed the Peace Awards and Concert at Paramount Theatrerescheduled from Feb. 6 to March 6.
  • The Ocean Blue at 3Ten, rescheduled from Jan. 14-15 to Sept. 9-10.
  • Genesis Owusu at Antone’s, rescheduled from Jan. 30 to April 14.
  • The Staves at Emo’s Austin, Feb. 10 date canceled.
  • Strfkr at Stubb’sFeb. 19 date postponed.
  • Terry Allen & the Panhandle Mystery Band at Paramount Theatre, rescheduled from Jan. 15 to Feb. 18.
  • Jackie Venson at BraunTex Theatre, Jan. 14 date canceled.

For the most up-to-date information, visit your local venue listings.

