LIST: Austin 2022 concerts, events canceled or rescheduled due to COVID-19

AUSTIN, Texas — The ongoing surge of COVID-19 cases in Central Texas driven by the highly infectious omicron variant has caused many artists and performers to cancel or postpone shows in the Austin area.
The following is a list of some events that have been affected.
- 8-1/2 Souvenirs album release party at C-Boy’s, rescheduled from Jan. 11 to Feb. 15.
- Alaska at 3Ten, rescheduled from Feb. 19 to Nov. 26.
- Best Coast at Mohawk, Feb. 6 date canceled.
- Cat Power at Emo’s Austin, Jan. 29 date postponed to July 29.
- Dream Theater at ACL Live, rescheduled from Dec. 10 to March 21.
- Erasure at ACL Live, Feb. 13 date postponed.
- Hadestown at Bass Concert Hall, Jan. 11-16 dates postponed to Sept. 20-25.
- Hi How Are You Day at ACL Live, rescheduled from Jan. 22 to May 4.
- Diana Krall at Bass Concert Hall, Feb. 8 date postponed.
- Motion City Soundtrack at Emo’s Austin, Feb. 8 date postponed.
- Buffalo Nichols at Stateside, rescheduled from Jan. 22 to March 30.
- Nobelity Project Feed the Peace Awards and Concert at Paramount Theatre, rescheduled from Feb. 6 to March 6.
- The Ocean Blue at 3Ten, rescheduled from Jan. 14-15 to Sept. 9-10.
- Genesis Owusu at Antone’s, rescheduled from Jan. 30 to April 14.
- The Staves at Emo’s Austin, Feb. 10 date canceled.
- Strfkr at Stubb’s, Feb. 19 date postponed.
- Terry Allen & the Panhandle Mystery Band at Paramount Theatre, rescheduled from Jan. 15 to Feb. 18.
- Jackie Venson at BraunTex Theatre, Jan. 14 date canceled.
For the most up-to-date information, visit your local venue listings.
