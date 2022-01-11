Austin FC 2022 season guide: Here's everything you need to know for year 2

We've put together this guide detailing the new team, the full schedule, storylines to watch, ticket information and more! Visit kvue.com/austinfc for more coverage.

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin FC enters their second year in Major League Soccer (MLS) in 2022 after finishing their inaugural season second to last in the Western Conference with 31 points.

The Verde and Black have retooled, regrouped and are "listos" for a brand-new slate in year two. There are some new faces on the team for fans to learn. There will also be some new squads coming to Q2 Stadium that Verde fans have yet to see.

Here is a guide for everything you need to know leading into Austin FC's second season:

Meet the Team

There are a few key additions and departures to take note of headed into Austin FC's second season.

A few Austin FC players retired from professional soccer in the offseason, including MLS veteran Matt Besler and Aaron Schoenfeld.

The club declined the 2022 contract options for the following six players: Kekuta Manneh, Schoenfeld, Brady Scott, Aedan Stanley, Jared Stroud and Ben Sweat. Stanley was signed by USL club Miami FC. Sweat signed with Sporting Kansas City. Sweat was sidelined for the majority of the 2021 season due to a knee injury.

Austin FC, however, signed Stroud to a new one-year deal.

Other Austin FC departures included Tomas Pochettino and McKinze Gaines. Pochettino was loaned to Argentinian club River Plate, and Gaines was selected with the No. 1 overall pick in the Expansion Draft by Charlotte FC.

Austin FC also brought in talent, including signing striker Maxi Urruti and midfielder Ethan Finlay, and drafting Kipp Keller, Charlie Asensio and Michael Knapp.

Here is a look at the full 2022 Austin FC roster:

Goalkeepers

Brad Stuver

Andrew Tarbell

Will Pulisic

Defenders

Zan Kolmanic – International, U22 Initiative

Freddy Kleeman

Jhohan Romana – International

Julio Cascante

Nick Lima

Kipp Keller – Generation adidas

Charlie Asensio

Midfielders

Ceclio Dominguez – International, Designated Player

Daniel Pereira – Generation adidas

Ulisses Segura

Jared Stroud

Alex Ring – Designated Player

Diego Fagundez

Hector Jimenez

Ethan Finlay

Owen Wolff – Homegrown

Michael Knapp

Forwards

Sebastian Driussi – International, Designated Player

Moussa Djitte – International, U22 Initiative

Rodney Redes – International, U22 Initiative

Jon Gallagher

Danny Hoesen

Maxi Urruti

Full Schedule

Here is a look at the club's full 2022 season schedule:

Feb 26. vs. FC Cincinnati at Q2 Stadium

March 6 vs. Inter Miami CF at Q2 Stadium

March 12 vs. Portland Timbers at Providence Park

March 20 vs. Seattle Sounders FC at Q2 Stadium

April 2 vs. San Jose at PayPal Park

April 10 vs. Minnesota United FC at Q2 Stadium

April 16 vs. D.C. United at Audi Field

April 23 vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC at Q2 Stadium

April 30 vs. Houston Dynamo FC at PNC Stadium

May 8 vs. LA Galaxy at Q2 Stadium

May 14 vs. Real Salt Lake at Rio Tinto Stadium

May 18 vs. LAFC at Banc of California Stadium

May 22 vs. Orlando City SC at Q2 Stadium

May 29 vs. LA Galaxy at Dignity Health Sports Park

June 18 vs. CF Montréal at Stade Saputo

June 25 vs. FC Dallas at Q2 Stadium

June 29 vs. Charlotte FC at Bank of America Stadium

July 4 vs. Colorado Rapids at Dick's Sporting Good Park

July 9 vs. Atlanta United FC at Mercedes-Benz Stadium

July 12 vs. Houston Dynamo FC at Q2 Stadium

July 16 vs. FC Dallas at Toyota Stadium

July 24 vs. New York Red Bulls at Q2 Stadium

July 30 vs. Sporting Kansas City at Children's Mercy Park

Aug. 6 vs. San Jose at Q2 Stadium

Aug. 10 – 2022 MLS All-Star Game at Minnesota United’s Allianz Field

Aug. 13 vs. Sporting Kansas City at Q2 Stadium

Aug. 20 vs. Minnesota United FC at Allianz Field

Aug. 26 vs. LAFC at Q2 Stadium

Aug. 31 vs. Portland Timbers at Q2 Stadium

Sept. 3 vs. Nashville SC at TBC

Sept. 10 vs. Seattle Sounders FC at Lumen Field

Sept. 14 vs. Real Salt Lake at Q2 Stadium

Sept. 17 vs. Nashville SC at Q2 Stadium

Oct. 1 vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC at BC Place

Oct. 9 vs. Colorado Rapids at Q2 Stadium

Storylines to Watch

2022 season opener: Another McConaughey appearance? Will we see a TIFO?

The home opener in 2021 had an electric atmosphere unparalleled for the rest of the season. Austin FC pulled out all the stops to make it a memorable night, including a Verde suit-wearing Matthew McConaughey appearance to lead on of the most raucous the "Listos! Verde!" chants of the season, followed by an unforgettable City of Legends TIFO reveal.

Austin FC open the season against a new foe, Eastern Conference member FC Cincinnati. What will Austin FC have up their sleeves for match one of year two? Stay tuned.

New opponents in 2022

To continue the theme of "new opponents" that Austin FC will see, starting from the opening match, the club is scheduled against many more Eastern Conference teams in its second season than it faced in 2021. Austin FC fans will see the Verde take on the following teams for the first time: FC Cincinnati, Inter Miami CF, D.C. United, Orlando City SC, CF Montréal, Charlotte FC, Atlanta United FC and New York Red Bulls.

Not so new opponents in 2022: The Texas Derby matches

Austin FC will also give it another shot to claim the Copa Tejas trophy, a supporter-based competition among the different soccer clubs in Texas. In 2021, Austin FC had a chance to secure the title in their final matchup with FC Dallas. Austin FC lost to FC Dallas 2-1 that night, missing out on the first-ever Copa Tejas trophy for MLS. FC Dallas finished the season as Texas's top MLS team.

Who will raise the Copa Tejas trophy in 2022? Pay special attention to these matches:

April 30 vs. Houston Dynamo FC at PNC Stadium

June 25 vs. FC Dallas at Q2 Stadium

July 12 vs. Houston Dynamo FC at Q2 Stadium

July 16 vs. FC Dallas at Toyota Stadium

You can also keep track of the Copa Tejas standings online here.

McKinze Gaines dons Carolina Blue against the Verde and Black

We're poised to see the first Austinite to ever score in club history suit up against his hometown club. One of the most memorable moments of the inaugural season was seeing Round Rock native McKinze Gaines score his first career MLS goal – one suited for the highlight reel. The moment was captured in front of a national audience, televised in Austin FC's match against the LA Galaxy on ESPN.

RELATED:

After Gaines scored that goal, he wrote a letter to the Austin FC fanbase, thanking them for their support.

"There truly aren’t words that do justice to the sense of pride that I feel to be the first Austin-born player to represent the Club," Gaines wrote.

On June 29, Austin FC will travel to Charlotte to face the MLS's newest expansion franchise, and likely Gaines too, assuming the coach will play him in the match against his hometown team.

Will Austin FC make a playoff push?

In year one, Austin FC had to play their first eight matches all on the road due to stadium construction timelines, a tall task for any new franchise. They ended up winning two of their first three matches, were leading early in the fourth and all signs pointed to a squad looking to make noise out of the gate.

Injuries happened, the long travel caught up with the squad, and it showed with an up-and-down season that finished with Austin FC toward the bottom of the league's standings. Austin FC showed promising flashes of great play, however, which fans can cling to when hoping for a more successful second year.

Austin FC held their own against the top four Western conference teams from 2021, boasting a 4-5-2 record versus Colorado Rapids, Seattle Sounders, Sporting Kansas City and Portland Timbers. Against all MLS teams that made the playoffs in 2021, Austin FC held a 6-12-2 record.

Brad Stuuuuuuuver returns as Austin's goalkeeper

One of the brighter spots for Austin FC's performance in 2021 was the emergence of Brad Stuver. Stuver led the MLS in saves (136), which is both a good and a bad thing. Yes, he's making a ton of saves. That's his job. But it also means he sees a lot of shots.

Defensive success – both from Stuver and the back line – will be crucial for a 2022 turnaround. Austin FC allowed 56 goals in 2021, the fourth-most in the league.

The defense started to falter toward the end of the season, averaging two goals allowed per game in the final 12 matches, as opposed to only one goal per game in the first 12.

How to get tickets

Fans interested in attending Austin FC home matches are encouraged to join the 2022 Waitlist Membership, which will provide pre-sale access for single-match tickets to regular season MLS home matches for the 2022 season. Single-game tickets are also on sale at austinfc.com/tickets.