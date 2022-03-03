Working for the Weekend: Austin FC, BBQ Austin and more

Here's a look at the events going on in Austin this weekend.

AUSTIN, Texas — The weekend is almost here, and if you’re looking for something to do in Austin, KVUE is here to help.

Here’s a list of some fun things you can take part in:

Austin FC returns to Q2 Stadium on Sunday. After a 5-0 victory against FC Cincinnati, the Verde and Black are set to take on Inter Miami. This is the first time that these two teams have faced each other. The supporter section will be displaying this season’s first tifo, which is a large art piece created by the supporters that displays for only a brief time after the National Anthem and before the game starts. Sunday’s game will be at 3 p.m.

This event is ahead of Rodeo Austin. Teams from all over Texas come to compete at BBQ Austin, and yes, you get to walk around and try their recipes. It’s not just eating at this event though. There’s also live music, a petting zoo, pony rides, shopping, a fireworks show and more. The fireworks show is Friday at 8 p.m. Tickets are $5 for ages 3 to 12, and $10 for ages 13 and up. Those ticket prices do not include costs for the carnival rides and games.

ZACH Theatre has some of its most popular shows this weekend.

Get your shoulder pads and parachute pants ready for their 80s dance party where they will feature songs from the B-52’s, Blondie, Madonna and many more. Costumes are encouraged for that show.

ZACH also has their "Disney Through the Decades" show, where you can hear some of your favorite classic Disney songs and some more recent Disney hits as well. It’s a great sing-along for the entire family.

Both of those shows will take place outside on the People’s Plaza under the Austin sky.

Other events going on:

Austin Live! Comedy Show at The Creek and the Cave

An Ideal Husband by Oscar Wilde at Trinity Street Playhouse

Salt Lake City Stars vs Austin Spurs

Fauna at Inspired Minds Art Center

Gumbofest at The Cavalier

Ronny Chieng at the Paramount and Stateside Theatres

13th Annual Sherwood Forest Faire

Austin Witchfest 2022

Austin Crawfish Festival

UT Women’s Basketball vs Oklahoma State

SFC Farmer’s Market Downtown at Republic Square

DIY Soy Candle Making Workshop at Slow North

Frida Friday ATX’s 5th Birthday Celebration

The Wandering Vegan Market Drag Show Brunch

Armadillo Races at Krause’s Café and Biergarten