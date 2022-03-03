Homeowner shoots, kills intruder who broke into his home as he slept, HPD says

The intruder ran out and went around to neighboring homes saying he was shot after the incident, according to HPD.

HOUSTON — A man was shot and killed by a homeowner after police say he broke into the man's home, according to the Houston Police Department.

The incident happened around 1 a.m. Thursday in the 2200 block of Naomi Street in southwest Houston.

Police say the homeowner was asleep on the second floor of his house when he heard the glass break.

The intruder entered the home and then made his way up the stairs, when the intruder saw him and discharged his weapon. According to HPD, the homeowner shot the intruder in the neck.

After being shot, police say the intruder ran out the same way he came in, then knocked on nearby doors letting neighbors know he was shot.

HPD says the man later collapsed a few houses away and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Other neighbors say they witnessed the intruder knocking on other houses in the area before the shooting happened.

"I have a newborn son," Jalen Ross told KHOU 11 News. "That's all I thought about...him, his mother. I didn't have a weapon in the household. I was at a disadvantage."

Ross says he saw the intruder through his door peephole. When he didn't open the door, the intruder keyed his car before breaking in to the home next door.

Police did not say if the intruder was armed during the break-in.

The homeowner, who has not been identified, is fully cooperating with investigators according to HPD, and is not expected to face any charges.