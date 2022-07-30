Things to do in Austin this weekend: 'Clueless' for a cause and more

Here's a look at some of the events going on in the Austin area this weekend.

AUSTIN, Texas — The weekend is here and, as always, there are a ton of things going on in the Austin area! From a screening of a '90s classic with a side of community outreach to an exhibit focused on mental health, there's no shortage of interesting activities happening over the next few days.

Here’s a breakdown of just some of the events you can attend this weekend.

On Saturday, Austin community partners are helping you get ready for school with Sendero Fest.

Sendero Health will team up with Austin ISD, Austin Public Health, Central Texas Food Bank and more for the event. They'll help your child get up to date with school immunizations and vision screenings.

You could also walk away with school supplies, games or a CapMetro bus pass, all for free.

When: The event starts at 10 a.m.

Where: Allison Elementary on Vargas Road

It's not the "Pismo Beach Relief" drive, but you can still channel Cher Horowitz's kindness this weekend!

On Sunday, the Paramount Theatre is screening '90s classic "Clueless" – and movie-goers that go the extra mile will get a special prize. The theater is partnering with Good Party to offer a free film pass to a future "Summer Classic Film Series" screening to all who bring an item from Austin Pets Alive!'s wishlist.

And if you're looking for more film fun this weekend, the Paramount is also screening "Bill and Ted's Excellent Adventure" on Saturday and "Friday" on Sunday.

When: "Clueless" on Sunday at 1 p.m., "Bill and Ted's Excellent Adventure" on Saturday at 4:15 p.m. and "Friday" on Sunday at 3:15 p.m.

Where: Paramount Theatre, located at 713 Congress Ave.

Former Hot Topic shoppers, slip on your Vans and head out to Buda this weekend because pop punk isn't just a phase. Bowling for Soup and Less Than Jake will headline the "Pop Punk's Not Dead" fest at Buck's Backyard. The celebration of 2000s nostalgia will also feature a packed lineup of bands performing both original music and covers of pop punk and emo favorites.

When: Saturday, starting at 2 p.m.

Where: Buck's Backyard, located at 1750 S. FM 1626 in Buda

If you're in the mood for something more educational this weekend, the "In Your Own Voice" program at the Bullock Museum could be a good option.

In conjunction with the "Mental Health: Mind Matters" exhibition, NAMI Central Texas will present a discussion intended to "change attitudes, assumptions, and ideas about mental health conditions." Attendees will hear from individuals with lived experience about what it's like to have a mental health condition and overcome it.

When: Saturday from noon to 1 p.m.

Where: Bullock Museum, located at 1800 Congress Ave.

Bring your furry friend for pup pools and dog vendors, or even bark ranger classes!

If you don't have a pup, there will be some for adoption too.

When: Saturday and Sunday, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Where: Zilker Botanical Garden

Other events going on:

