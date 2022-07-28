Judge dismisses lawsuit against Round Rock trustee accused of bribery, forwarding private emails

A former Round Rock resident filed the lawsuit against Trustee Danielle Weston in April.

ROUND ROCK, Texas — A visiting Williamson County judge dismissed an April lawsuit against a Round Rock ISD school board trustee that accused her of bribery and forwarding confidential emails, according to a report from KVUE's media partners at the Austin American-Statesman.

Judge Ron Morgan cited a lack of jurisdiction as reason for the dismissal of the lawsuit, which sought to remove Trustee Danielle Weston from her position.

Former Round Rock resident Joseph McCullough said in his lawsuit that "Weston forwarded confidential district emails to people involved in a lawsuit against the school district and also accepted donations from some of them," the Statesman reported. He also accused her of bribery for providing financial supporters with access to similar emails that actually needed to be acquired through a public information request.

According to the Statesman, Morgan said in a Wednesday email to Weston's lawyer and McCullough that the accusations were not a legal issue but a political issue for voters to decide on come election time.

The Statesman also reported that a Thursday email from Weston called McCullough "an ally of the current board majority and [he] offered no evidence of wrongdoing, just mud-slinging."

In June, a school board-hired law firm said in a report that Weston "likely" broke both local and legal board policy in forwarding private district emails, according to the Statesman.

