Northbound I-35, northbound US 183 to close for construction

The closure will take place between July 31 and Aug. 7.

AUSTIN, Texas — Northbound I-35 to northbound US 183 flyover will close at 9 p.m. Sunday and remain blocked off until Sunday, Aug. 7 due to construction.

Construction crews will finish paving the flyover and make other final adjustments during the closure.

According to a release from the Texas Department of Transportation, drivers wanting to reach northbound US 183 will need to exit 240A, take the bypass lane to the US 183 intersection, turn right onto US 183's southbound frontage road and then U-turn to the northbound US 183 ramp via Cameron Road.

Road signs will be placed in the area to alert drivers of the upcoming closures. TxDOT would like to remind the public to remain aware when driving through work zones.

