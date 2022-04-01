SPAMtastic news: Spamarama returns to Austin this weekend

The all-day celebration of the canned pork product will be held for the first time since 2019, when it made its return after a 12-year hiatus.

AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: The above video was published in 2019, the last time Spamarama was held.

SPAMtastic news: Spamarama will return this weekend!

For the uninitiated, Spamarama is exactly what it sounds like: a festival celebrating SPAM, the canned pork product.

The festival was held in Austin from 1978 until 2007 before a 12-year hiatus. It returned in 2019 before another two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. There was, however, a SPAMARAMA World Spam-eating Championship at Circuit of the Americas last October.

According to a press release, this year's "pandemonious party of potted pork" will be held Saturday, April 2, from noon until 7 p.m. in the backyard of Sagebrush, located at 5500 South Congress Ave. It will include three events: the SPAM Cook-off, the SPAMALYMPICS and the SPAM Jam.

This year's SPAM Cook-off will be divided into professional and open divisions and each entry will be judged by a panel of judges who award points for two criteria, taste and showmanship. First, second and third place trophies will be awarded in each division.

The SPAMALYMPICS will consist of three events: a SPAM toss, a SPAMBURGER Eating Contest and a SPAM Call.

According to the release, in the SPAM toss, a two-person team tosses the contents of a 12-ounce can of SPAM back and forth in a manner similar to an egg toss. If a team's SPAM hits the ground, they are disqualified. The team that tosses their SPAM the farthest without dropping it wins.

Entrants of the SPAMBURGER Eating Contest will receive the contents of a 12-ounce can of SPAM and a hamburger bun. The first to finish their SPAMBURGER wins.

Finally, in the SPAM Call, entrants "call" SPAM one at a time from the stage. The winner is judged by audience response.

The SPAM Jam will be a series of live music performances throughout the day.

