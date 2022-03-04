Austin Kite Festival is back at Zilker Park in April

The fun and free event is back in Austin this year.

AUSTIN, Texas — The ABC Kite Festival is returning to Zilker Park in Austin this year.

From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on April 3, the sky will fill with kites across Austin's central park. In the last couple of years, Austin has celebrated its beloved kite festival in non-traditional formats in order to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

In 2021, Austin-area residents were urged to go to different parks across Austin to fly kites.

Once again, the-kite flying contest will happen at Zilker Park, which is expected to bring creative and massive kites to the skies. To learn more about the contest and how you can make your own kite, go online.

This will mark the 93rd year of the ABC Kite Fest. The kite contest was started in 1929 by The Exchange Club of Austin to foster creativity in children. Now, it's turned into a massive festival.