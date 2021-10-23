COTA hosts world Spam-eating championships Saturday

The current world record in the Spam-eating discipline was set in 2004 by Richard "The Locust" LeFevre who consumed six pounds of Spam in 12 minutes.

AUSTIN, Texas — Some of the world's fastest eaters will be at the Circuit of the Americas on Saturday.

They will be competing in the SPAMARAMA World Spam-eating Championship.

Eaters will have eight minutes to consume as much Spam as they can.

First place will receive $2,500.

The eating competition will start at 6:30 p.m.

In case you were wondering, the current world record in the Spam-eating discipline was set in 2004 by Richard "The Locust" LeFevre who consumed six pounds of Spam in 12 minutes. This year, that record, as well as the coveted title of Spam-eating champion of the world, will be on the line.

“We are pleased to be back at Circuit of the Americas with leading competitors from across the nation,” said Sam Barclay of Major League Eating. “We are on the threshold of a universe in which a new Spam-eating record distinguishes our species.”

Geoffrey Esper, the No. 2-ranked competitive eater in the world, will face fierce competition as he takes on fellow eater, No. 5-ranked Miki Sudo from Tampa, Florida, No. 6-ranked Nick Wehry from Tampa and more.