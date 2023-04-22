Willie Nelson's famous 4th of July picnic returns to Q2 Stadium for special 50th anniversary

Tyler Childers, who just played the inaugural Two Step Inn, will return to Austin to grace the lineup.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — (CultureMap) Anyone who pledges allegiance to Willie's red bandana will be excited to know they can count on their annual pilgrimage to celebrate the 4th of July with the Texas legend.

That's right, Nelson will bring his famous 4th of July picnic back to Austin this summer, returning to Q2 Stadium with all his friends and family.

While the celebration is always special this year marks 50 years since Nelson launched the first picnic in 1972 — accounting for 2020's cancelation due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

As always, the event will feature Willie Nelson & Family, plus special guests. Tyler Childers, who just played the inaugural Two Step Inn, will return to Austin to grace the lineup, which also includes Dwight Yoakam, Shakey Graves, Shane Smith & the Saints, Sierra Ferrell, Asleep at the Wheel, and Particle Kid.

Tickets will go on sale on Friday, April 28, at 10 am at Q2stadium.com.

In addition to great live music across two stages, fans can expect delicious food, drinks, and post-show fireworks to celebrate the national holiday.

See the full article on CultureMap.