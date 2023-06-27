Details released for 2023 'H-E-B Austin Symphony July 4th Concert & Fireworks Celebration'

The event will begin at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, July 4, at Auditorium Shores.

AUSTIN, Texas — Austinites, get ready: the City's Fourth of July celebration is just around the corner!

The City of Austin announced Tuesday that the annual H-E-B Austin Symphony July 4th Concert & Fireworks will be held starting at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, July 4, at Auditorium Shores at The Long Center. VIP events will begin at 5 p.m.

The free event is planned, produced and performed entirely by the Austin Symphony and includes a fireworks display over the city skyline. Food and beverage vendors will be on-site to serve up a variety of grub to attendees.

Attendees are encouraged to wear sensible shoes, clothes and hats to protect themselves from the sun and to bring water, bug spray and blankets. Personal umbrellas may be used, and folding chairs with attached canopies are allowed.

The following items are prohibited:

Glass or Styrofoam

Alcohol

Drones

Personal fireworks, including sparklers

E-Z Up style or pop-up canopies/tents

Barbeque grills

Attendees are also asked to leave their pets at home.

The City is also reminding everyone that smoking and vaping are prohibited in City of Austin parks, as is vending at the park site without a permit.

No ticket is required to attend the event.

How to get there

Attendees can take the Hike-and-Bike Trail to get to Auditorium Shores but are advised to bring a light source for the return trip.

Biking to the event is also allowed, and cyclists can ride their bikes directly to the concert site. The City also encourages using Capital Metro transit options to get to the celebration.

The southwest corner of Riverside Drive and South First Street will also be available for drop-off from other transportation options.

Where to park

Attendees who would like to drive to the event can find parking in convention center garages, state garages L and N, the River South Garage at Riverside Drive and South First Street, One Texas Center, the Palmer Events Center garage or the City Hall garage. You can also check here for public parking options north of Lady Bird Lake.

ADA Parking will be by permit at the Palmer Event Center Garage and One Texas Center on a first-come, first-served basis, according to the City. The entrance is from the south via Barton Springs Road.

Road and lake closures

Road closures and lane reductions will begin at 10 a.m. on July 4, and all streets will be reopened at midnight.

Starting at 10 a.m., Riverside Drive from Lee Barton Drive to South First Street will be closed. At 8 p.m., the following roads will close:

South First Street from Cesar Chavez Street to Barton Springs Road

Congress Avenue Bridge southbound closed to thru traffic

Riverside Drive from South First Street to South Congress Avenue

Barton Springs Road from Lamar to South Congress Avenue

The City also noted that the above roads may close earlier for safety reasons due to heavy pedestrian traffic.

Additionally, the City said there will be no on-street parking allowed in the neighborhoods south of Auditorium Shores.

In addition to the road closures and lane reductions, Lady Bird Lake between the railroad trestle bridge and the South First Street bridge will be closed from 8 p.m. to midnight. As always, swimming in Lady Bird Lake is prohibited.