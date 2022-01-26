Austin businesses team up to raise awareness and funds for Stop AAPI Hate

Austin Beerworks and Kaiju Cut + Sew worked together for months to create a jasmine dragon pearl tea-infused lager made that's poured over ice.

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin Beerworks and Kaiju Cut + Sew are collaborating to create an Asian-inspired beer called Easter Philosophy: A Kaiju Brew to raise awareness and funds for Stop AAPI Hate.

Austin Beerworks co-owner Will Golden, and Kaiju Cut + Sew owner Chris Gomez worked together for months to create a jasmine dragon pearl tea-infused lager made to be poured over ice. The label was designed by Alana Louise Lyons and features both her own grandmother and Gomez' mother. The photos are from when the women received their United States citizenships.

"I started crying. Yeah. I was blown away," Gomez said about when he first saw the label and photo of his mother on the beer. He added that the artist's inspiration was other Asian inspired drinks, as they tend to pay homage to their family.

The beer will be released on Jan. 30, with an event celebrating the upcoming Lunar New Year at Austin Beerworks from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. The event will be a celebration of Asian culture. Twenty handmade and vintage artists will be present as well as the Texas Dragon/Lion Dance Team. The Austin Beerworks food truck will offer an Asian-inspired menu, and the Rice is Right food truck will be at the event as well.

A portion of the proceeds from the limited time beer and Kaiju Cut + Sew sales will be donated to Stop AAPI Hate.