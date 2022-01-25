Austin police looking for suspect in attempted kidnapping of 11-year-old

Police said the victim was walking home from a friend's house when a man grabbed them from behind and forcefully attempted to pull them backward.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is looking for a man they say attempted to kidnap an 11-year-old in South Austin.

APD said on Thursday, Jan. 20, at about 4 p.m., officers responded to a call in the 10300 block of Beard Avenue for a reported attempted kidnapping of an 11-year-old victim. That's near Slaughter Lane and Menchaca Road.

Further investigation revealed that the victim was walking home from a friend's house when a man grabbed them from behind and forcefully attempted to pull them backward. Police said the victim was able to break free from the suspect and run away. Police do not know if the suspect fled on foot or in a car.

The suspect is described by police as a man, 30 and 40 years old. He is between 5 feet, 5 inches tall and 5 feet, 8 inches tall and 230 pounds. He has black dreads.

Police are asking for the public's help identifying this suspect, through either video surveillance or assistance from anyone who might have additional information about this incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call the APD Child Abuse tip line at 512-974-6880, Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS, use the Crime Stoppers app or use APD's app, Austin PD.

