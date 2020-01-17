AUSTIN, Texas — The weekend is almost here, hooray! If you're looking for something to do this Friday, Saturday and Sunday, we've got you covered.

Golden Dragon Acrobats

Paramount Theater

Acrobatics, traditional dance, costumes and a whole lot of skill make up this performance. They've traveled all over the world to share their show, and now they're coming to the Paramount Theatre. You can see the show Sunday at 7 p.m. Tickets range from $20 to $45.

Kirk Tuck

Classic tales come to life at Zach Theatre starting this weekend. They'll recite Eric Carle classics like "Brown Bear, Brown Bear" and "10 Little Rubber Ducks." This is a great way to introduce your little ones to theater. The show starts this weekend and will be at Zach Theatre until March 8.

CJK Photo

The people over at Hatchet Alley decided to combine the two! Relieve your stress as you do yoga for the first hour and do a little ax throwing for the second hour. Bring your own mat, but you don't have to bring your own ax. The event is happening on Sunday morning from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Other events going on this weekend include:

