AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is investigating after a deadly hit-and-run in southeast Austin.

The crash happened around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday night on Bluff Springs Road.

Police said a car and truck crashed. One of the vehicles reportedly rolled over and the other vehicle left the scene.

According to Austin-Travis County EMS, medics had to pull one person from the wreckage. Police told KVUE that one man died at an area hospital early Thursday morning.

Police could not confirm if the person killed was a driver or passenger of one of the vehicles.

If you have any information regarding this crash, call Austin police.

This is an ongoing investigation. Check back for updates.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Student expelled from private school after photo with rainbow shirt and cake, mom says

Austin airport lands 4 new nonstop routes with celebratory $55 fares

'Broke my heart': Former Dallas Cowboys player Drew Pearson snubbed by Pro Football Hall of Fame