Austin marks 50 years since the opening of the Armadillo World Headquarters

AUSTIN, Texas — This weekend marks a special anniversary for Austin's music scene.

Fifty years ago this weekend, an old armory on Barton Springs Road opened its doors for the first time as the Armadillo World Headquarters.

It’s where country music met rock ‘n’ roll and created what was known as "the Austin sound."

Its spiritual and artistic leader was Willie Nelson. He fled the traditional Nashville music scene in search of something new and fresh, and Austin seemed like the best choice.

“I think the university has a lot to do with it,” said Nelson. “The young people are here. They're liberal-minded. The whole town is liberal-minded. In fact, this whole part of the country is liberal-minded, and people can be themselves, not have to worry or be uptight about anything. It’s beautiful country, beautiful people, good weather.”

They called the style of music that blended country and rock "progressive country," and its artists of the day sold a lot of records.

Live music venues kept busy, and at the time, the most famous had to be the Armadillo under the leadership of Eddie Wilson, who in a 1974 interview was concerned about big record labels coming to town and ruining the music scene.

Not just live music, but 24 hours a day, people tuned in to radio station KOKE to listen to the records that first put Austin on the musical map. I was KOKE deejay during those days, and like many Austinites, we look back with nostalgia at a time when we seemed to all get along.

But Austin has always been about change, so too did the times and tastes in music. The Armadillo closed in 1980, demolished and replaced by an office building.

But a rare time capsule, a film courtesy of WFAA and the SMU library lets us open the window once again to a special time when Austin was pretty much a college town – a simpler time maybe that for many of us still seems near, and so very far away.