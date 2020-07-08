Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: Pflugerville ISD sends waiver for additional week of remote-only classes

Here are the latest COVID-19 updates, closures and postponements in Central Texas for Friday, Aug. 7.

KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, news in the Austin area.

Scroll down for the top headlines and latest updates in KVUE's Aug. 7 live blog.

COVID-19 numbers:

Texas: More than 460,000 cases have been reported in the state, and more than 7,800 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

More than 460,000 cases have been reported in the state, and more than 7,800 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. Central Texas counties: Travis County: Over 22,200 cases have been reported and at least 288 people have died. At least 20,525 people have recovered from the virus. Hays County: More than 4,900 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 34 people have died. At least 2,126 people have recovered from the virus. Williamson County: More than 6,000 cases have been reported in the county and at least 86 people have died. More than 5,300 people have recovered from the virus.



Updates:

5:53 a.m. - Austin ISD voted overnight to push back the start of school to Sept. 8. There are a few other Central Texas school districts that have decided to start on the same date.

Pflugerville ISD's school board met as well and decided to submit a waiver to the Texas Education Agency to have one additional week of solely-remote classes. If approved, Pflugerville students will have remote-only instruction for a total of four weeks.