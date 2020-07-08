x
Coronavirus

Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: Pflugerville ISD sends waiver for additional week of remote-only classes

Here are the latest COVID-19 updates, closures and postponements in Central Texas for Friday, Aug. 7.

KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, news in the Austin area.

Scroll down for the top headlines and latest updates in KVUE's Aug. 7 live blog.

COVID-19 numbers:

  • Texas: More than 460,000 cases have been reported in the state, and more than 7,800 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
  • Central Texas counties: 
    • Travis County: Over 22,200 cases have been reported and at least 288 people have died. At least 20,525 people have recovered from the virus.
    • Hays County: More than 4,900 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 34 people have died. At least 2,126 people have recovered from the virus.
    • Williamson County: More than 6,000 cases have been reported in the county and at least 86 people have died. More than 5,300 people have recovered from the virus.

Updates:

5:53 a.m. - Austin ISD voted overnight to push back the start of school to Sept. 8. There are a few other Central Texas school districts that have decided to start on the same date.

Pflugerville ISD's school board met as well and decided to submit a waiver to the Texas Education Agency to have one additional week of solely-remote classes. If approved, Pflugerville students will have remote-only instruction for a total of four weeks.

WATCH: Visitors allowed in Texas nursing homes again

