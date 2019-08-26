AUSTIN, Texas — The peak of hurricane season is nearing and the tropics are starting to heat up as Tropical Storm Dorian continues to move through the eastern Caribbean Sea.

As of the 4 a.m. Wednesday advisory update, the National Hurricane Center has Tropical Storm Dorian with maximum sustained winds of 60 mph and moving to the northwest at 13 mph.

Dorian is expected to impact Puerto Rico on Wednesday as a Tropical Storm with nearly Category 1 strength with sustained winds around 70 mph.

As of 8 a.m. Wednesday morning, Hurricane Watches are in effect for Puerto Rico, Vieques, Culebra, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. A Tropical Storm watch is in effect also for Puerto Rico, Vieques, Culebra, U.S. Virgin Islands, and British Virgin Islands.

A Hurricane Watch means that hurricane conditions are possible within the watch area and a Tropical Storm watch means that tropical storm conditions are possible within the watch area.

The latest forecast now has Dorian strengthening to a Category One hurricane by Friday and could impact either Florida or Georgia late this weekend. Dorian is expected to produce up to 4 inches of rain in the Western Leeward Islands to Anguilla, northwestern Puerto Rico, and Southern Bahamas. Haiti and the Dominican Republic could receive up to three inches and the Northern Bahamas could see three to six inches. The Florida peninsula could see four to eight inches with higher isolated amounts.

Although the storm could move into the eastern Gulf of Mexico, it is not a threat to the state of Texas at this point.

Sept. 10 is considered the peak of hurricane season, so it comes as no surprise that we are seeing an increase in activity in the Atlantic Basin as we get closer to that date.

A look at the hurricane season.

Hurricane season ends on Nov. 30.

